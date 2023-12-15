Joseph G. Taylor Sells 11,000 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.30. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $42.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

