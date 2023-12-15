JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s 8th Largest Position

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 155,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $164.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.72. The firm has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

