JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after buying an additional 2,384,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $164.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $164.84. The firm has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.