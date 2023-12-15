JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $164.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $164.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $474.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

