JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 761,512 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,223,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 552,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,531,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 308,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 639,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,356,000 after acquiring an additional 266,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.