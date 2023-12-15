JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI) Insider Mark Edwards Buys 10,000 Shares

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) insider Mark Edwards bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,817.22).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JEMI opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £359.52 million and a PE ratio of -3,062.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 122 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.53. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Inc has a 12 month low of GBX 116 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.80).

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12,500.00%.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

