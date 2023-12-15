Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 446,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Kinross Gold worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $2,086,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 66.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 79,645 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $3,399,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins began coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

