KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for KORU Medical Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRMD. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. KORU Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 36.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. 40.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

