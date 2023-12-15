Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 414,820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 347,533 shares.The stock last traded at $9.48 and had previously closed at $8.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $175.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.54 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $178,707.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,344.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $231,605.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,592.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 23,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $178,707.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,344.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.