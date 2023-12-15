LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Up 4.9%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $49.13. Approximately 288,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 465,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

LivaNova Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,033.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 452.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

