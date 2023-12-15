Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after acquiring an additional 374,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,474,841,000 after purchasing an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

