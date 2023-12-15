Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 52,100 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $132,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00.
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $15,360.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $37,555.00.
- On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $13,000.00.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $132,860.00.
- On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $109,371.52.
Five Point Stock Performance
FPH opened at $2.85 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Five Point by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the third quarter worth $54,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the third quarter worth $80,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Five Point by 6.8% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 603,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Five Point by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
