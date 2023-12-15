M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $299,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.44 and its 200-day moving average is $149.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Genuine Parts's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

