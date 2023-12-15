M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 35.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.2% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $285.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $145.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.65.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

