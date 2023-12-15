M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,211 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.35.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $147.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

