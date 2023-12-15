M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 11,005 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $681,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 294.3% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 369,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 398.9% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

