M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,429 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.74 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.68 and a 52 week high of $163.06. The firm has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

