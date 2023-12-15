M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $251.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

