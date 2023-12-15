M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after buying an additional 1,450,213 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics
General Dynamics Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $251.15 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than General Dynamics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- What is consumer discretionary?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.