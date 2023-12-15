M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 146,576 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,576 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ANGL opened at $28.95 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.