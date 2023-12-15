M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 2,580 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.76.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $256.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.48. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

