M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 26,498 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,498 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.6% in the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $305,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.