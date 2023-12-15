M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 3,583 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $43,712,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.
American Express Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $178.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.96. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23.
American Express Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American Express Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
