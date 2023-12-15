M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 8,131 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE KEY opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

