M Holdings Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.52 and a 200 day moving average of $163.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $180.99.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What is consumer discretionary?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.