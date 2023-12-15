MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 5.4%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 578,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,881,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on MannKind in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MannKind

MannKind Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,349,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MannKind by 66.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,937,000 after buying an additional 3,695,224 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 786.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,817,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 106.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,584,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 108.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 1,475,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.