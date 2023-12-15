Marc Holmes Sells 13,916 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $130,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $309,491.84.

On Thursday, September 21st, Marc Holmes sold 6,423 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $148,242.84.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,768 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

