Mark Butcher Sells 5,400 Shares of Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Butcher sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.57), for a total transaction of £19,656 ($24,674.87).

Redde Northgate stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.56) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 345.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 347.35. Redde Northgate plc has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 438 ($5.50). The stock has a market cap of £831.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 636.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,385.96%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.65) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

