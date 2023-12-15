Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Masco Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $69.33 on Thursday. Masco has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $69.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $1,689,646.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

