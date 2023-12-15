Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,731 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %

WMT stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.30.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

