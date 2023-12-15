Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $220.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.37 and a 1 year high of $221.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

