Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 16.3% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 105,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,649,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 5,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $270.10 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.88 and a twelve month high of $279.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $1,758,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

