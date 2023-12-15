Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

ETN stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.