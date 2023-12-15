Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $34.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.14.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.4 %

Home Depot stock opened at $351.81 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $353.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $350.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

