Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $37.49 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $37,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $259.09 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.54. The company has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

