Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $49.66 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

