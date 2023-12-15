Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $187.38 and a 1-year high of $236.58. The stock has a market cap of $332.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

