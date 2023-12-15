Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

PM stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.18. The stock has a market cap of $146.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

