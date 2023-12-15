Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $314,712,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $279.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day moving average is $252.17. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $282.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

