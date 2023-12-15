Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $333.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.