Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 397 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $180.31 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.94 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.52 and its 200 day moving average is $163.46.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

