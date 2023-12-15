Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 492 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,517,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

