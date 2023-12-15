Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases Shares of 142,323 IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 142,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 162,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 71,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.98. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $24.79.

About IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

