Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $107.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

