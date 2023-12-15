Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,209 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 31,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 325.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares in the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $641,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $1,456,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.4% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

