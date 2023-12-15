Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 150 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 93.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $437.81 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $441.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.58. The company has a market cap of $138.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

