Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 225 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,393,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,981,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,193,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,674,961,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

View Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $383.43 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $386.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.