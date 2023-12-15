Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 646 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $200.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day moving average is $176.18.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock worth $3,288,073 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

