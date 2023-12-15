Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $91.06 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.15.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on MS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.