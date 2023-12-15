McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,640 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $64,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $259.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.33 and a 200 day moving average of $239.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.67.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

