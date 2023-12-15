McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

